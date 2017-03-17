Amarillo Fire Department Battles Grass fire at I-40 and Lakeside

Amarillo Fire department crews battled a grass fire at I-40 and Lakeside Friday. The blaze started around 11:30 Friday morning south of the Petro truck stop and spread south along Loop 335 reaching as far as 34th street. The business formally known as Billy’s boat Ramp did receive some damage and a few old boats were burned, but no other structures were threatened. Captain Larry Davis of the AFD called the fire contained as of 2 pm, but said crews would stay on scene to tap down any hot spots.