Amarillo Fire Department crews conducted a rescue Monday afternoon after a man was found stuck in a cement pit

Officials say a Golden Spread Redi-Mix worker was cleaning out his truck and noticed movement in the pit.

A 59-year-old male had been stuck in the cement mixture since Sunday night, and he was dehydrated and incoherent but in stable condition and was transported to a burn unit in Lubbock after he suffered chemical burns

The man was not an employee of Golden Spread Redi-Mix Inc.