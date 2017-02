Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help finding their fugitive of the week. Kevin Dehoyes Lopez is wanted out of Randall county for a bond surrender for two counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, enhanced. Anyone with information on Lopez is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 374-4400 or submit a tip online at amapolice.org. If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest, you may be eligible for a $300 reward.