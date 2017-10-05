Amarillo Crime Stoppers Weekly Fugitive

Last Thursday, September 28th, members of the APD’s PACE unit served a warrant at a home in the 7300-block of Holyoke. They found narcotics paraphernalia, a handgun, and about 2.5 pounds of methamphetamine. The Randall County D-A’s office accepted charges of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance against 27-year old Natasha Taylor and 29-year old Luis Ariza. Taylor was found and arrested on Tuesday, but Ariza has not been found. He is now Crime Stoppers “Fugitive of the Week”. He is 5’6″, 220-pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 374-4400 or go online to amapolice.org. A reward of up to $300 dollars is being offered.