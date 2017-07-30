Amarillo Crime Stoppers offering a special increased reward for wanted felon Dallas Moore
By Mike Hill
|
Jul 30, 2017 @ 12:26 PM

Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help to find a wanted felon. Dallas Moore is wanted out of Potter County for Burglary of a Habitation with Intended Felony and two bond surrenders out of Randall County for Possession of a Firearm by a Felon and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Crime Stoppers has increased the reward to $1000 and anyone with information is asked to call 374-4400 or go online to amapolice.org.

