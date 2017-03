Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help finding their fugitive of the week. 37-year old Thomas Edward Romaine is wanted out of Potter county on two warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Anyone with information on Romaine is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 374-4400 or submit a tip online at amapolice.org. A reward of up to $300 is being offered if your tip leads to his arrest.