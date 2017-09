Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help finding their “Fugitive of the Week”. Adam Comans has a felony warrant out of Randall county for assault charges of Injury to a Child, Elderly, or Disabled Person and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Anyone with information on Comans is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 374-4400 or go to amapolice.org. A reward of up to $300 is being offered.