Amarillo Crime Stoppers Fugitive of the Week.

UPDATE: Jose Luis Ramos is now in custody. Ramos turned himself into Amarillo Police Thursday afternoon.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers needs your help to find their fugitive of the week. Jose Luis Ramos is wanted for an outstanding warrant for Sex Offenders Duty to Register, original change of Sexual Assault of a Child. If you have any information on Ramos’s location contact Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400 or you can submit an up to at amapolice.org. if your tip leads to his arrest you could be eligible for an award up to $300.