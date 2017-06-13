Amarillo Crime Stoppers “Crime of the Week”

Amarillo Crime Stoppers has released information on their “crime of the week”. On Monday, a resident in the 11,000 block of Indian Hills road reported that his house was broken into. Cash, collectible coins, jewelry, and two weapons were taken in the robbery. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 374-4400 or go online to amapolice.org. A reward of up to $1000 is being offered if your tip leads to an arrest.