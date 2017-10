Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help with their “Crime of the Week”. Someone in a white pickup hit a bank machine in the 1600-block of Pecos then fled. The driver was a man who switched seats with a back seat passenger before leaving the scene. If you know the pickup or the occupants involved, call Crime Stoppers at 374-4400 or go online to amapolice.org. A reward of up to $1000 is being offered.