Amarillo Crime Stoppers “Crime of the Week”

Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help with their “Crime of the Week”. 10 Haliburton Nuflo water injection meters were stolen from water injection sites north of town near the LX ranch. The Potter County Sheriff’s Office is investigating and needs help identifying the suspects and recovering the meters worth several thousand dollars. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 374-4400 or submit a tip online at amapolice.org. A reward of up to $1000 is being offered.