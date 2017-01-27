Amarillo Convention Center Now Accepting ‘Golden Nail’ Nominees

The Amarillo Convention Center and Visitor Council is now accepting nominations for the 2017 Golden Nail Awards. The awards honor locals who’ve made significant contributions to the arts.

Director of Communications, Eric Miller:

The deadline for nominations is February 13th and can be made online at visitamarillo.com/golden-nail/ or you can contact Mary Ramirez at 342-2013 for a hard copy of the form.

The 35th Golden Nail Awards Gala will be held on Thursday,  April 6th, in the Grand Plaza at the Amarillo Civic Center.

