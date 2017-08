Saturday morning’s Amarillo Community Market will not take place this week.

Beth Duke Executive Director of Center City of Amarillo: “Due to the forecast of high winds & rain Saturday morning, Center City is canceling Amarillo Community Market for tomorrow (Saturday, August 12). Stay safe. See you next Saturday”.

The Community Market takes place each Saturday morning from 9 a.m. till 1 p.m. at 1000 South Polk until October 10th