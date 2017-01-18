Amarillo Community Market 2017 Opens in Center City this Summer

After much success in 2016, the Amarillo Community Market will be returning to Center City for the summer. For 2017, the market will begin on Saturday, June 10 and continue through Oct. 14. The market is set to take place at 1000 S. Polk St. at the Bivins Mansion and the offices of Center City. Beth Duke, Center Executive Director said that last year the market had a rotating cast of 151 vendors total in the first season and she can’t wait to see what happens this summer.

Market organizers are seeking local food producers, businesses, artists, artisans, and interested community groups to set up shop or collaborate on community events. For more information on the Amarillo Community Market, head over to www.amarillocommunitymarket.com or call 1-806-335-6360.