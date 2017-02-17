Amarillo College Vocational Nursing Grads Achieve 95% First-Time Pass Rate

According to the National Council of State Boards of Nursing, Amarillo College’s Vocational Nursing Program just achieved a 95% first-time pass rate on the national licensure exam. Out of the 61 nursing students that graduated in 2016, 58 of them passed the exam on their first attempt. Those numbers bode well for AC, as the Texas Board of Nursing requires programs to achieve a minimum 80% first-time pass rate to maintain full approval. The most recent state data available is for 2015, which shows that 85% of Texas nursing students passed the exam, while the nationwide rate that year was 81%. That puts AC students well ahead of the curve. The school provides training for almost 70% of the nurses who work in the Texas Panhandle.