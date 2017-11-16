Amarillo College and Texas Tech Working Together

Amarillo College and Texas Tech University signed an agreement aimed at successfully propelling future Horticulture majors at AC to degrees in Plant and Soil Science at Texas Tech.

More than a conventional transfer agreement, this innovative pact is designed to establish a working partnership that generates meaningful interaction between faculty and students at both schools.

Dr. Claudie Biggers, chair of AC’s Biology Department.

Amarillo-area high school students will have the opportunity to join introductory research activities at AC before deciding on a higher educational pathway.

The new associate degree program will be available for the first time in the fall of 2018, and by then it will be supported by a grant-funded greenhouse and new laboratory facilities currently under construction on the Washington Street Campus.

