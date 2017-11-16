Amarillo College and Texas Tech Working Together
By David Lovejoy
Nov 16, 2017 @ 4:12 PM

Amarillo College and Texas Tech University signed an agreement aimed at successfully propelling future Horticulture majors at AC to degrees in Plant and Soil Science at Texas Tech.

More than a conventional transfer agreement, this innovative pact is designed to establish a working partnership that generates meaningful interaction between faculty and students at both schools.

Dr. Claudie Biggers, chair of AC’s Biology Department.

Amarillo-area high school students will have the opportunity to join introductory research activities at AC before deciding on a higher educational pathway.

The new associate degree program will be available for the first time in the fall of 2018, and by then it will be supported by a grant-funded greenhouse and new laboratory facilities currently under construction on the Washington Street Campus.

Complete Interview with Dr. Claudie Biggers, chair of AC’s Biology Department.

 

