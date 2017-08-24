Amarillo College and Learning Amarillo & Canyon teaming up for a new program.

Amarillo College and Learn Amarillo and Canyon are teaming up for a new program called LEAD or Leading by Encouragement Attainment & Discovery. This program helps Amarillo College students interested in a professional mentor with alumni from the Learning Amarillo and Canyon program. Students will be matched facilitated by the college’s social services department and will be based on the mentor’s educational experience and the student’s occupation and professional interests.

Executive Director of Learning Amarillo and Canyon Lisa Blake

This program will be available for all students this fall and even AC Alumni.