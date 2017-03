Amarillo College is set to host a “Women in Industry” event on Friday, focusing on technical-career opportunities that have long been male dominated. We spoke to East Campus Senior Advising Associate, Claudia Arnold, to find out more.

The event is free and Arnold said they do have a few open slots left. The event will be held from 8am to 3pm on the East Campus, and will include breakfast and lunch. To find out more, call Arnold at 806-335-4301.