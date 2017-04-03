Amarillo College Criminal Justice Programs Hosts 17th Annual Child Abuse Prevention Conference

By David Lovejoy
|
Apr 3, 6:26 PM

Amarillo College Criminal Justice Programs and over 60 community agencies, organization and businesses will host the 17th Annual Child Abuse Prevention Conference; in recognition of April as National Child Abuse & Neglect Prevention Month. The event will be held Tuesday, April 4 at the Amarillo Civic Center Heritage Room. Registration will begin at 7:45 and the conference will last until 4:30. Cost is $30.00 per person and will include Continuing Education Units and lunch will be served. For more information go to www.actx.edu/cj/cap. Or call Amarillo College Criminal Justice Programs 806 354-6081

Related Content

The Inn of Amarillo Project Moves Forward
City’s Animal Management & Welfare to H...
Photos Released of Friendly Discount Robber
Borger Educator Indicted and Arrested For Improper...
Thunderstorms Cause Damage Across The Panhandle On...
Amarillo Fire Department Contains House Fire on Os...
Comments