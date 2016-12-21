Amarillo City Manager Search Narrowed Down To Five

Amarillo City Council narrowed their search for a New City Manager Tuesday night. After a lengthy closed door session, they have pin-pointed five candidates for the position The names of the candidates have not been released, but Mayor Paul Harpole said the interview process will begin January ninth and tenth. Harpole added that it is important this go around that the decision is unanimous. He said with these top candidates, it’s clear that recent controversy between the city council did not impact applications. The Mayor did not confirm whether or not Interim City Manager Bob Cowell is part of the top five and that he and the council will continue to discuss an appropriate salary when the permanent position is filled.