Amarillo City Council Works To Reduce Speed On Soncy and Hollywood Road

Several items were on the agenda for Tuesday Nights Amarillo City Council meeting. The final reading of the ordinance to demolish The Inn of Amarillo went through with a 5 to 0 vote. Also passing unanimously in its first reading, a consideration in reducing the speed limit from 70 to 60 mph on Soncy and Hollywood.

Public Works Director Raymond Lee the 3rd

Lee added that it is important to look ahead when dealing with the growth of the city

Lee said that his department and the city are always looking at ways to improve public safety.