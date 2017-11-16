Amarillo City Council Moves Forward On Honor For Fallen A.P.D. Officer

The Amarillo City Council voted unanimously to move ahead with a commemoration for Justin Scherlen.

The 39-year-old Amarillo Police Officer passed away in 2016 after he succumbed to injuries he received while on duty in 2015.

Officially, the street name would stay the same. The council will consider placing a commemorative sign on Meadow Drive, a residential street where Scherlen’s parents live, in honor of the fallen officer.

On Sept. 11, Scherlen was posthumously honored with the Star of Texas Award at the State Capitol,

The council will also explore the idea of a permeant memorial in the city to honor all first responders.