Amarillo City Council Hears Both Sides On The Confederate Statue Debate

Tuesday night’s city council meeting had an overflow crowd, with most there to discuss the subject of the Confederate statue in Ellwood Park.

Mayor Ginger Nelson set the tone for the public comments on the issue by saying “While we do have freedom of speech in this country, we as citizens have to be conscious of the consequences of that speech”.

James Roberts of The Amarillo Freedom Riders on why his group wants the statue to remain in the park.

Floyd Anthony, President of the Amarillo Branch NAACP said that symbols that have been used to intimidate and forward hate have no place in public spaces.

Roberts added.

Mayor Nelson and the council were thankful that both sides of the debate were respectful of one another’s stance on the statue.