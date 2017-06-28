Amarillo celebrates Route 66 this weekend! There’s lots going on, and we’re here to help keep you in the know!

Kicking things off Friday, June 30, is The Casey Donahew Band, 7:30PM at The Starlight Ranch. Get your tickets HERE

Saturday morning, come to Polk Street and check out the Amarillo Community Market from 9AM-1PM. There’s food, crafts, locally grown fruits and veggies, and so much more! Visit www.amarillocommunitymarket.com for the full schedule.

From 10AM-4PM head over to Historic Route 66 for the Heart of Amarillo Festival! Events include a car show, swap meet, art show, antique market, and dining along 6th Street.

Noon-7PM there’s a Kids City on the Potter County Courthouse lawn! Bring the little ones out for live performances, arts, crafts, and lots for the kids to do!

Check out the Food Truck Alley along 5th and 7th between Fillmore and Taylor from 11AM-11PM.

The Toot N’ Totum Main Stage is located one block south of the courthouse, and features live bands starting at 5:30PM.Enjoy performances from Jack C’ryver and the Rock N Roll Cowboy, A-Town Rockers, Esquire Jazz Big Band, and the Amarillo Mass Community Choir.

The festivities wrap up at 9:45 with the fireworks display, this year it’s TWICE THE SIZE! Accompanying music broadcast on KGNC-FM 97.9.

For more details visit the Route 66 Celebration website.

Route 66 Celebration 6.28.17

Parking Locations 6.28

Festival Area Map 6.28

Entertainment