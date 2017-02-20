Amarillo Area Road Construction For The Week Ahead

Several lanes of I-40 will be closed this week due to construction. Tuesday the westbound left and center lanes at Lakeside Drive will close, Wednesday the westbound left and center lanes will close at Western Street and Thursday the westbound left and center lanes will close at Coulter Street, all for bridge deck repair from 8:30 until Noon. Sonja Gross with the Texas Department of Transportation also wants to remind drivers about the ongoing bridge replacement at I-40 and Soncy where eastbound traffic traveling over Soncy Road on I-40 has shifted to the north, limiting traffic to one lane in each direction. Gross said the traveling public is asked to remember to slow down and pay attention and to be mindful of closed lanes, narrowed lanes and construction activity as they drive through these work zones.

ONGOING PROJECTS:

I-40 Bridge Repair (Ross/Arthur)

The left lane of the I-40 westbound frontage road will be closed from Quarter Horse Drive to Arthur Street.

The eastbound and westbound inside lanes of I-40 will be closed from I-27 to Grand Street.

The outside lane of the I-40 eastbound frontage road will be closed in the area of Osage Street.

Downtown Connector (I-40 & I-27 Interchange)

The left lane of the northbound I-27 frontage road is closed just north of the 26 th Avenue exit for widening construction and other improvements.

Avenue exit for widening construction and other improvements. The ramp from 26 th Avenue onto I-27 northbound also is closed.

Avenue onto I-27 northbound also is closed. Ongoing closure of the I-27 southbound frontage road (left lane) and the center and right lane of I-27 south at the interchange for continuing bridge construction work.

South Loop 335 (Hollywood):