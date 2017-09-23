Amarillo Area Lane Closures

Routine Maintenance

The Right lanes of I27 will be closed in both directions between 45th Avenue and 26th Avenue for shoulder and drainage maintenance. Various Lanes of along I40 will be closed in both directions between Soncy Road and Pullman Road for patching repairs. Work continues on and along the shoulders on South Loop 335 from Washington Street to I-27.

Bell Street Bridge Replacement (at Interstate 40)

The eastbound frontage road is reduced to one lane through the Bell Street intersection.

I-40 reduced to two lanes in each direction until the completion of the project

Bushland Bridge (I-40 & RM 2381)

Westbound traffic is diverted to the service road at the RM 2381 exit ramp and reenters I-40 at the next on-ramp.

Traffic on the frontage road north of I-40 is one-way going west between the off- and on-ramps of the detour.

Local traffic is detoured to Adkisson and Arnot roads to cross I-40.

Direct Connect (I-40 & I-27 Interchange)

The left lane of the I-27 north frontage road is closed just north of the 26th Avenue exit for widening construction and other improvements.

The left lane of the I-27 south frontage road and the right lane of I-27 south at the interchange are closed.

I-40 Bridge Replacement & Soncy Enhancements (Soncy/SL 335)

The northbound right and center lanes of Soncy Road could be closed for short durations from 34th Avenue to I-40 and the right lane from I-40 to BI-40 (Amarillo Boulevard) to widen lanes.

I-40 Bridge Replacement (Ross/Arthur)

The outside right lanes of I-40 eastbound are closed.

The eastbound I-40 exit for Quarter Horse/Nelson Street is closed. Motorists should use the exit at Ross Street or Grand Street.

The left lane of the eastbound I-40 frontage road is closed.

The outside right lanes on I-40 westbound are closed.

The on-ramp at westbound I-40 and Ross/Arthur is closed. Use the detour directing westbound frontage road traffic down to Arthur Street onto the eastbound frontage road over to the Grand Street turnaround. Use the I-40 westbound Grand Street on-ramp for to enter I-40 westbound.

The on-ramp at westbound I-40 and Quarter Horse Drive is closed. Use the detour directing westbound frontage road traffic under I-40 at Nelson Street to the eastbound frontage road over to the Grand Street turnaround. Use the westbound I-40 Grand Street on-ramp to enter I-40 westbound.

The left lane of the westbound I-40 frontage road is closed.

The right lanes of Arthur Street at I-40 are closed in both directions.

State Loop 335 (Hollywood)

Access to Bell St south of SL 335 is closed. Motorists should use Sundown Lane to access Bell Street south of SL 335. Traffic on SL 335 is diverted to the north frontage road around the Bell Street intersection.

From Washington Street to I-27, the speed limit is reduced to 45 mph in both directions.

Wilshire Drive, Valleyview Drive to the north, and Circle Drive are closed at SL 335 until the westbound frontage road can be opened to traffic.

Westbound Loop traffic must exit at Georgia Street and turn left under the bridge and right on the south frontage road to continue westbound.

The intersection of South Western Street and SL 335 is controlled by temporary traffic signals.

The intersection of South Georgia Street and SL 335 has a three-way stop condition at the north and the south frontage roads.

The exit and entrance ramps east of Georgia Street are ONE-WAY ramps.

Work continues on and along the shoulders from Washington Street to I-27.

Slow down in work zones. The life you save may be your own.

All projects are subject to change because of weather, emergency work and other unexpected events.