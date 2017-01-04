Amarillo Area Foundation Brings in New VP

Charlotte Rhodes the Vice President of Resource Development and Sustainability at the Amarillo Area Foundation is stepping down to retire and Dr. S. Trent Hill is stepping up. Rhodes announced her retirement effective December 31, 2016. Amarillo Area Foundation, Clay Stribling, said she established countless programs and committees.

Now Dr. S. Trent Hill will be taking over as the new VP. Even though he is coming from Corpus-Christi, he is no stranger to the Amarillo area. He served in a variety of jobs in the Panhandle, where he later moved to Denton and received his Ph.D. from North Texas in Higher Education Administration. He is now retired from Texas A&M University where he served for more than 20 years as Vice President for Institutional Advancement.

Stribling said that after numerous of candidates, Dr. Hill was the obvious choice. The foundation knew that he was the one for the job.

The Foundation wish Charlotte well in her future endeavors and look forward to Dr. Hill joining them.