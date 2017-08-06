Ama-Con 2017; Fun For The Whole Family

Ama-Con, Amarillo’s celebration of Pop Culture wrapped up its two days of fun at the Civic Center Sunday evening. Panels, presentations, and workshops highlighted the 6th annual event, along with vendors from across the country. This year’s family friendly event also featured a Geek Prom, Cos Play contest, and gaming tournaments.

Sporting a spot on Aladdin costume Johnathan Doutin on what he enjoys at Ama-Con

Stacy Clopton Yates with the Amarillo Public Library

The Friends of the Amarillo Public Library and several other sponsors are excited by the involvement and the growth of the event and are already planning next year’s gathering