Already A Threat For Wheat
By James Hunt
|
Oct 16, 2017 @ 7:47 AM

Everybody’s talking about the great start to the new winter season in our area. But, already a challenge has emerged. Steelee Fischbacher of Texas Wheat Producers gave us this update on the local crop:

In our weekly conversation with Steelee during Monday’s Golden Spread Agribusiness Update, we also learned about an important wheat industry meeting taking place this week in South Carolina, and a new television show that will put the spotlight on wheat farming. To hear the full interview, use the audio player below.

 

