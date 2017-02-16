Alibates Flint Quarries to Host Plains Indians Cultural Weekend

The staff at Alibates Flint Quarries National Monument is gearing up to host a series of weekend events to celebrate the culture of the Plains Indians who once roamed the Texas panhandle. Beginning Saturday, February 18th, the park will provide interactive demonstrations on the third weekend of every month.

Chief of Interpretation and Communication, Tim Cruze:

This weekend you can learn about Buffalo Hide Tanning and, in the coming months, they will demonstrate other Native American skills like starting a fire with friction, pottery and weapons building.

Dates and Skills:

Saturday-Sunday, February 18-19 – Buffalo Hide Tanning

Saturday-Sunday, March 18-19 – Fire by Friction

Saturday-Sunday, April 15-16 – Buffalo Hide Tanning

Saturday-Sunday, May 20-21 – Native American clothing and trade

Saturday-Sunday, June 17-18 – Pottery

Saturday-Sunday, July 15-16 – Weapons Building and Use

Saturday-Sunday, August 19-20 – Buffalo Hide Tanning

Saturday-Sunday, September 16-17 – Buffalo Hide Tanning