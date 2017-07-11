Airline Travel Scam Lands Amarillo Woman A Trip To Prison
By David Lovejoy
Jul 11, 2017 @ 6:01 PM
Photo Courtesy of Randall County Jail

An Amarillo woman has pled guilty to charges of running an airline travel scheme. Ai Lopez, 37 will spend the next 34 months in federal prison and pay over $426,000 thousand dollars in restitution after pleading guilty to one count of mail fraud.

Lopez would call customers and falsely inform them that they could purchase a round-trip domestic or international flight, then sell them a fake voucher. During the 19-month scheme, authorities estimate customers lost approximately $400,000. She also persuaded some customers to, unknowingly, make calls on her behalf that furthered her fraud.

