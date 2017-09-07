AgTexas Boosts Young Leaders

Oct. 13 is the registration deadline for the AgYouth of the Month program sponsored by AgTexas Farm Credit Services. The program is designed to give recognition to and provide scholarship opportunities for outstanding high school seniors who are leaders in FFA and 4-H.

For more information about the program, go here:

https://www.agtexas.com/agyouth-info

The AgYouth program was one of the topics I discussed on the agribusiness hour this morning with Tim McDonald, CEO of AgTexas. You can hear our conversation by using the audio player below.