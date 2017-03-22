AgriLife Supply Points Winding Down

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension supply points that were activated recently to help area ranchers feed cattle are preparing to curtail their activities. It looks like Friday will be the last day of full operation for the supply points that were opened in Pampa, Lipscomb, and Canadian. But help for producers remains available, and there are still a number of opportunities for people who want to donate. For more information, go here:

http://today.agrilife.org/2017/03/20/livestock-supply-points-wildfire-donations-set-closing-dates/