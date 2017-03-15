AgriLife Schedules Wildfire Assistance Meeting

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension is hosting a special meeting to give area ranchers, landowners, and other wildfire victims the opportunity to receive information and ask questions about federal assistance programs that can help with loss recovery. The meeting is Thursday, March 16 at 6 p.m. in Canadian at the Hemphill County Exhibition Center. Although the meeting is being conducted in Hemphill County, AgriLife says it a multi-county event and anyone interested is invited to attend. A meal will be included, so an RSVP by noon Thursday would be appreciated. For more information about the meeting or to RSVP, call the Hemphill County Extension Office in Canadian at (806) 323-9114.