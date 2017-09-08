AgriLife Responds to Harvey

For our CREET Beat Feature for this week, KGNC Agribusiness Director James Hunt visited with Danny Nusser who is Regional Program Leader for Texas A&M AgriLife Extension in our area as they discussed a variety of issues that those affected by Hurricane Harvey are facing, and how Texas A&M AgriLife is helping in those relief efforts such as establishng Animal Supply Points for livestock and other animals affected by the recent hurricane,

If you would like to make a donation, you can call the phone bank that Texas A&M AgriLife has set up at 979-845-7800.

For more information, go to: https://today.agrilife.org/2017/09/01/animal-supply-points-seeking-livestock-related-donations/

To listen to the full interview that James had with Danny Nusser, click on the Sound Cloud Link below: