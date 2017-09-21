AgriLife Plans Mycotoxin Meeting

The very extreme situation with mycotoxin we’ve been reporting on continues to cause hardship for many local farmers, who are having their corn rejected or severely discounted by grain elevators and other buyers. Area ag professionals are saying the issue involves contamination at levels so high and across so many fields, there hasn’t been a problem on this scale in our region in a very long time, if ever.

Experts are working hard to come up with information to help farmers. And, along those lines, Texas A&M AgriLife agronomist Jourdan Bell says a meeting will take place next week to provide producers an opportunity to learn more about the mycotoxin situation and the best response measures to deal with it. This Extension meeting is supported by the Texas Corn Board and representatives of seed companies are expected to be in attendance to help answer questions.

The meeting is Wednesday of next week in Dimmitt at the Castro County Expo Building, beginning at 9 a.m. We’ll bring you more information about the meeting as we obtain it, so be listening and checking our website.

Dr. Bell says says the mycotoxin issue is not tied to any one particular hybrid or even one particular company. It’s occurring with corn grown from multiple companies’ seeds, and those companies are working together to help get producers the information they need. Jordan also said there’s something grain buyers need to understand.

She also says farmers need to be checking their fields well before harvest.