AgriLife Cotton Variety Info

By James Hunt
Mar 28, 5:38 AM

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension has put out information to help cotton producers make decisions on seed varieties for the coming growing season. The two publications linked below provide information on variety trials conducted by AgriLife during the 2016 growing season.

For producers in the Texas Panhandle, go here:

http://amarillo.tamu.edu/files/2017/02/2016-Texas-Panhandle-Cotton-Variety-Trials-Final-1.pdf

For those in the Southern High Plains, go here:

http://lubbock.tamu.edu/files/2017/02/Southern-High-Plains-RACE-Trials-Report-2016-1.pdf

 

