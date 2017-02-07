AgriLife Cotton Info Available

There is extra enthusiasm for cotton in the Texas Panhandle as more acres are expected to go to growing that commodity this year. A number of seed varieties are available for farmers to choose from. To help producers get a jump start on making their seed choices, Texas A&M AgriLife has just put out the results from the 2016 variety trials conducted around our region.  Use the link to get all the info on what varieties seems to work best

.http://amarillo.tamu.edu/files/2017/02/2016-Texas-Panhandle-Cotton-Variety-Trials-Final-1.pdf

 

