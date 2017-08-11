Ag Speaks With The Congressman

In August, Congress takes a traditional month-long recess. And while lawmakers do get in some recreation, it’s also a time when they can go back to the districts they represent and visit with their constituents. Local Congressman Mac Thornberry was visiting with his agriculture constituents yesterday, and he told me one issue they talked about was what ag needs from the upcoming tax reform effort.

The meeting at the Texas Cattle Feeders Association office in Amarillo drew representatives from a good cross section of various sectors of local ag. Other topics covered included immigration, health care reform, trade, and the farm bill. But Thornberry says – whatever is being discussed – the big priority is how ag’s message is presented.