Ag-ruminating About: Taking Your Call

About three weeks ago, I got a call from a man who asked me what I knew about a serious matter that was affecting many local farmers: the discovery of widespread mycotoxin contamination in area corn fields.

Truth is, I knew nothing about it until his call.

The mycotoxin mess is a very unfortunate situation, one that stands to affect the livelihoods of area farmers and, in actuality, our regional economy as a whole. It is also an important ag story, certainly one that farmers needed to know about. The sooner the better, in fact.

Within hours of the gentleman’s call, I was getting very helpful information from Texas Corn Producers and Texas A&M AgriLife that I could pass on to farmers through our broadcasts and here on this website. But my point is this: His call gave me a big head start in getting facts together.

Reporters (including ag journalists like yours truly) learn about things in a variety of ways ̶ news releases and press conferences foremost among them. However, getting a phone call from someone who has firsthand knowledge of a situation that deserves coverage means a lot. Receiving such a call can make all the difference in the world on how soon I can get information out to the agriculture community, and, maybe even whether I ever get the story at all.

So, please call me if you have something you want to bring to my attention. I’m here to serve.

KGNC’s phone number is (806) 355-9801. And my email is james.hunt@kgnc.com

If you’d feel better keeping our conversation confidential, I can and will protect your anonymity, just as I have the farmer who clued me in on the mycotoxin story. His name has not been included in any of my stories.

But I’m extremely grateful to him nonetheless.