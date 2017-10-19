Ag-ruminating About “Seasons”

For a sports fan, like me, this is the best time of the year. The post-season for baseball is nearing its zenith, very significant college football games are being played, and the NFL standings are starting to take shape enough that we can begin to separate pretenders from contenders.

Even the NBA season is underway now, so the sports world is offering me a lot of story lines in which to get absorbed.

By now, you might be wondering why – in a blog dedicated to agriculture topics – I’m writing about sports. Well, there is a connection. At least for me, anyway.

I think being a sports fan all my life kind of groomed me for enjoying covering agriculture. There are many reasons why I love being an ag journalist, but I think watching the unfolding drama of so many sports seasons ingrained in me a natural fascination with the ups and downs that occur over the course of every growing season.

Frankly, a growing season can write you a pretty suspenseful saga. A crop can get off to an okay start, maybe struggle along the way, then get some timely rains at critical stages of development and wind up with a great finish. We kind of saw that with cotton last year.

On the other hand, there are growing seasons where a particular crop can be doing well and then fall prey to pest issues in the stretch drive toward harvest. Our sorghum growers can attest to that, unfortunately, based on all too recent experience.

Now that harvest is getting going, over the next several weeks, we’re going to get a much clearer picture of just how this year’s growing season is turning out for corn, sorghum, and cotton. Meanwhile, newly planted wheat around the area appears to be off to a great start. But, it’s a long time between planting in the fall and harvest in the spring, and there will be drama to this wheat season. There always is. For all crops.

And that’s one reason why I find my work so interesting.

If you’re a farmer, do you have a story to tell about a crop season that ended with an unexpected twist? Or, if you’re not a farmer, what do you find most interesting about our local agriculture scene? You can email me at james.hunt@kgnc.com