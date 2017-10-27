Ag-Ruminating About: Oil

In my daily work as the agribusiness director for KGNC, covering what’s going in agriculture is my primary focus, obviously. But, I also venture into covering the energy industry, and it is good to see that things appear to be improving for our local producers right now.

The latest rig count from Panhandle Producers and Royalty Owners Association shows 17 active rigs in the Texas Panhandle. That’s seven better than the rig count a year ago at this time.

The local rig count was at 71 in October of 2014. But that was at a time when oil prices were around $100 a barrel. Right now, local producers are getting about $48.

If the local industry is to get back to anything resembling the glory days of 2014, there’s still a long way to go. Price drives drilling activity, and our local oil producers have no practical way of escaping the ups and downs of the international market. When it comes to prices, OPEC and Russia pretty much get to drive the train with the decisions they make on production.

There is some hope that, ultimately, Washington will come up with ways of giving our domestic energy industry the opportunity for more stability.

