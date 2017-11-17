Ag-Ruminating About Numbers

During my years in journalism, I have come to be a fan of numbers.

As I like to say, numbers tell stories. Which makes numbers a great friend to have when you’re a reporter needing a story to go after.

In my current job as an ag journalist, numbers put out by USDA certainly provide me with a lot of stories to cover. And, I find a lot of thing to talk about and write about as I follow the daily up and down swings in the markets on the CME.

Well, recent numbers from both USDA and CME have combined to serve up a fascinating story when it comes to corn. (Of course, I can find the numbers entertaining because I’m just an observer. If I were a farmer, I’d be feeling pretty frustrated over the numbers I’m writing about today.)

The two numbers I’m referring to are USDA’s latest yield estimate for corn – 175.4 bushels per acre – and the price of the December contract for corn on the CME, which is hovering around $3.38 a bushel.

Both of those numbers are outright mystifying. That yield estimate is way above anyone’s expectations and few thought we’d see prices go this low for 2017 corn.

Now, being a reporter, when I see numbers like that, I know there’s a story there. But to help me tell it, I go and find a qualified expert. And one of the best experts in the country when it comes to corn is DTN grains analyst Todd Hultman.

My most recent conversation with Todd aired this morning as our weekly Texas Corn Producers report during the KGNC Golden Spread Agribusiness Update. You can hear the complete interview by using the audio player below.