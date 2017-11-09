Ag-Ruminating About Kansas City

I write this short bit about Kansas City because that is where I find myself this morning.

I’ve made my annual pilgrimage to Kansas City (Mo., to be specific) for this year’s rendition of the National Association of Farm Broadcasting Convention. It’s a multi-day event, but today is the big day because of what’s known as Trade Talk.

Every year, the Trade Talk event at NAFB Convention gives we farm broadcasters the opportunity to meet with dozens of agriculture leaders, including representatives of organizations like the National Corn Growers Association and the Beef Checkoff and companies like Monsanto and John Deere, just to name a handful.

Also speaking to farm broadcasters today is Ag Secretary Sonny Perdue.

NAFB Convention always provides me with a treasure trove of interviews to help fill our ag programming on KGNC. I’ll be putting the material gathered here to use in the days and weeks to come.

If you have a subject you’d like me to get information about at NAFB, email me at james.hunt@kgnc.com.

P.S. Like pretty much any ag event I attend, there’s always great food here at NAFB Convention.