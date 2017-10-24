Ag-Ruminating About Cattle Weights

Cheers to the beef business for its progress in addressing a weight problem.

For quite a while, people in the beef business were concerned that feedlot cattle continuing to get bigger and bigger was contributing to an excess surplus of beef – even with fewer cattle being sent to meat plants.

Producing more meat per animal does make sense from an efficiency standpoint. But, with the fundamental law of supply and demand ever in effect, excess beef has put downward pressure on the price of both beef and cattle.

Researching USDA records on cattle weights as far back as I could find, I found that, in the fall of 1964, the average live weight for cattle in the U.S. was 992 pounds. (“Live weight” is the term used to describe the weight of cattle at the point of sale to the meatpacking plant.) From that starting point in my data search, I began looking at October reports for later years.

Jump ahead to October 1967 and the average live weight had risen to 1,004 pounds, a good gain, but an average that would be made puny by the standards to come as growth accelerated as the decades went by.

Thirty years later, in October of 1997, the average live weight was 1,193 pounds.

By October 2007 it was 1,290 pounds.

In October 2015, USDA reported an average live weight 1,383 pounds.

It was amazing to see what animal science could accomplish, but the inventory issue was becoming a burden.

Finally, the industry put on the breaks. The October 2016 average was 1,370 pounds, a 13-pound drop from the previous October. And last week, the October Livestock Slaughter report showed an average of 1,359 pounds, 34 pounds less than two years earlier.

Beef production is still going up. Last week’s Livestock Slaughter report also showed a 2 percent increase in total beef produced when comparing September 2017 totals with September 2016 output.

But, it would seem logical that, as time goes by, if weights keep dropping, those who raise cattle will have one less factor working against them.

