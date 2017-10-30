Ag-Ruminating About: A Bull Run

In my last post, I wrote about recent improvement in the fortunes of our local energy producers. That’s encouraging to see because oil and gas production are vital to our local economy.

But what we’re really known for in this region is cattle. We are often called “Cattle Country,” of course. And the good news is this. Our cattle producers have benefited from a pretty strong rally during the past few weeks. Based on what we see in the future markets, prices are up significantly for both live cattle (cattle being sold out of feedlots to packers) and feeder cattle (cattle sold by ranchers to feedlots).

Here’s a couple examples I got from going back through CME records.

When the markets closed on Sept. 6, the price of feedlot cattle for the October futures contract was $104.70 per hundredweight. After the close this past Friday, that contract had risen to $115.37 – a gain of $10.67 over a 51-day period.

A similar rise has occurred for feeder cattle. The Sept. 6 closing price for the November feeder cattle contract was $143.70. That contract has also been climbing, ending Friday at $156.47 – an advance of $13.17.

Analysts see various reasons for the recent upturn, including strengthening of the U.S. economy. That’s helping boost domestic demand for beef. And we’re also seeing exports of U.S. beef continue to grow, so there’s an international aspect to this bull run, as well.

Given the nature of commodity markets, there will be a cooling off at some point. However, with all the jobs tied to the cattle business in the Texas Panhandle, hopefully, the roller coaster keeps heading up for area cattle raisers this week.

If you’re in the cattle business, and would like to share your thoughts about the current market climate, email me at james.hunt@kgnc.com. I’d also welcome an email from anyone with thoughts to share about living in an area where cattle is our culture. (Frankly, I think it’s cool to be a resident of Cattle Country.)