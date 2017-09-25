Ag Policy Leaders Visit Region

Special visitors (left to right): Senator Ted Cruz, Ag Secretary Sonny Perdue, House Ag Committee Chairman Mike Conaway

A lot was being said about the farm bill and other ag policy matters down in Lamesa on Friday as Sonny Perdue paid a visit. The ag secretary was joined by House Ag Committee Chairman Mike Conaway and Senator Ted Cruz as they addressed a meeting of the Southwest Council of Agribusiness.

One of the many subjects covered by the three leaders was the need for a guest worker program to assure agriculture of a steady supply of immigrant labor. Secretary Perdue says he wants to see that happen.

In addressing the hopes for a guest worker program, Secretary Perdue specifically mentioned legislation that is being introduced in the House this week by Virginia Congressman Bob Goodlatte. The legislation would replace the H-2A guest worker program with a new one to be called H-2C. The program would be run by USDA and would provide agriculture with greater access to workers without offering a path to citizenship. It would also guarantee workers pay at least 15 percent above a state’s minimum wage, but there would be no requirement for worker housing or transportation. So that’s a bill to be watching.

Now, back to Friday’s meeting in Lamesa. Regarding his absolute goal of getting the legislation done on time, Chairman Conaway says his committee is moving forward on assembling a package that can be voted on in the new few months.

So some encouragement there on timeline, but also a reminder that getting a farm bill passed is not necessarily easy. Conaway did suggest that, compared with the experience of getting a farm bill approved in 2014, when commodity prices were much higher, it might be a little easier to persuade reluctant colleagues of the need for farm programs this go-round given the severe decline of the ag economy since that time.

Another issue addressed was health care reform. Here’s Senator Cruz on that topic…

So there were a lot of things to hear about and discuss regarding agriculture policy at Friday’s Southwest Council of Agribusiness meeting in Lamesa. We’ll have more coverage in Tuesday’s ag reports on KGNC-AM.