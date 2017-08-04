Ag Land Values Headed Up

There are many ways to gauge how well the ag economy is doing. Certainly we always look at things like the prices farmers get paid per bushel for their crops and what ranchers get per hundredweight on their cattle. But the value of agricultural land is also an important barometer.

The Land Values report put out by USDA yesterday shows most of our five-state region is on the rise. Farm real estate values are up in Texas at $2,090 per acre, a 6.6 percent increase from last year. Oklahoma’s farm real estate values are up 5.6 percent at $1,900 per acre. New Mexico is up 1.9 percent at $530 per acre, and Colorado is up 0.7 percent at $1,430 per acre. However, Kansas is actually down, by 1.6 percent at $1,850.

Across the country, farm real estate values are up 2.3 percent to a national average of $3,080 per acre.

To see the full report, go here:

http://usda.mannlib.cornell.edu/usda/current/AgriLandVa/AgriLandVa-08-03-2017.pdf