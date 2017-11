Texas A&M AgriLife has announced the High Plains Ag Conference will be held Dec. 8 in Lubbock. The event is an opportunity for producers to get new information to help those who grow crops like cotton, corn and sorghum. Pesticide regulations will also be covered, and there are five CEUs available for those who attend.

For more information, go here:

https://today.agrilife.org/2017/11/16/agrilife-extension-sets-high-plains-ag-conference-dec-8-lubbock/