Ag Calendar of Events / Updated 02-27-2017

February 28
- The annual “ROW” Conference for right-of-way management, conducted by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, is set to take place at the Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Extension Center, 6500 W. Amarillo Blvd. in Amarillo. For more information go here http://today.agrilife.org/2017/02/19/right-way-meeting-set-feb-28-amarillo/
- The Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) will host a ranch gathering Tuesday, Feb. 28 at the Hemphill County Exhibition Center in Canadian, Texas. Registration will begin at 5:30 p.m. followed by a complimentary beef dinner. The event is free and open to the public. Please RSVP to (800) 242-7820, ext. 192, or rsvp@tscra.org.
March 1
- The Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) will host a ranch gathering Wednesday at the Desert Rose in Muleshoe, Texas. Registration will begin at 5:30 p.m. followed by a complimentary beef dinner. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, go here: http://tscra.org/96740-2/
March 2
- USDA releases monthly Dairy Products report.
March 6
- Texas Corn Producers is conducting a town hall meeting in Hart from 10 a.m. – 12 .p.m. at the Golden Group Building. For more information, go here: http://texascorn.org/2017/01/corn-town-halls-bolster-farmers-voices-across-texas/
March 7
- Texas Corn Producers is conducting a town hall meeting in Panhandle from 10:00 a.m. – 12 .p.m. at the Carson County Ag Barn. For more information, go here:http://texascorn.org/2017/01/corn-town-halls-bolster-farmers-voices-across-texas/
March 9
- Texas Corn Producers is conducting a town hall meeting in Hereford from 10:00 a.m. – 12 .p.m. at the Deaf Smith County Extension Office. For more information, go here: http://texascorn.org/2017/01/corn-town-halls-bolster-farmers-voices-across-texas/
- USDA releases monthly WASDE and Crop Production reports.
March 10
- Texas Corn Producers is conducting a town hall meeting in Dalhart from 10:00 a.m. – 12 .p.m. at the Rita Blanca Coliseum. For more information, go here:http://texascorn.org/2017/01/corn-town-halls-bolster-farmers-voices-across-texas/
March 28
- Four Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service offices are joining to host a three-hour “Interstate 40 Sorghum Luncheon” at the Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Extension Center, 6500 W. Amarillo Blvd., Amarillo. For more information, go here http://today.agrilife.org/2017/02/06/interstate-40-sorghum-luncheon-set-march-28-amarillo/