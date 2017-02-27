Ag Calendar of Events / Updated 02-27-2017

By Doug Hammett
February 28

  • The annual “ROW” Conference for right-of-way management, conducted by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, is set to take place at the Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Extension Center, 6500 W. Amarillo Blvd. in Amarillo. For more information go here http://today.agrilife.org/2017/02/19/right-way-meeting-set-feb-28-amarillo/
  • The Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) will host a ranch gathering Tuesday, Feb. 28 at the Hemphill County Exhibition Center in Canadian, Texas. Registration will begin at 5:30 p.m. followed by a complimentary beef dinner. The event is free and open to the public. Please RSVP to (800) 242-7820, ext. 192, or rsvp@tscra.org.

March 1

  • The Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) will host a ranch gathering Wednesday at the Desert Rose in Muleshoe, Texas. Registration will begin at 5:30 p.m. followed by a complimentary beef dinner. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, go here: http://tscra.org/96740-2/

March 2

  • USDA releases monthly Dairy Products report.

